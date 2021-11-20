TUPELO – The number of scoring options for Tupelo’s boys soccer team can be overwhelming for opponents. That was the case Saturday afternoon, as six different players scored goals in a 7-0 win over Saltillo at the Golden Wave Classic.
Tupelo (6-0) can also score in bunches. During an 11-minute span in the first half, the Wave found the net three times to open up a 3-0 lead.
“There are so many people that can score on this team. Everybody is capable of shooting a good shot and scoring,” said junior Jojo Jandl, who scored two goals.
Jandl opened the scoring in the 15th minute when he lobbed a shot that hit the right post but bounced off a defender’s leg and into the goal.
Ryan Thistle headed in an Angel Perez corner kick in the 19th minute, and then Daven Sanders scored off an assist from his brother, Jay Sanders, in the 26th minute.
Jandl’s second goal gave the Golden Wave a 4-0 halftime lead.
“That’s one thing we are fortunate with. We have a lot of guys on the attack,” Tupelo coach Harris Faucette said. “We’re still trying to figure out the best way to get everybody involved in the game.”
Peter Ruhl, Reed Conerly and L.D. White all notched goals in the second half.
Perez finished with two assists. Thistle, who scored two goals in Saturday morning’s 3-0 win over Caledonia, also had an assist, as did Tim Elders.
“They finished the shots they had,” Saltillo coach Matthew Reeder said. “We didn’t do a very good job of taking several of those away. We gave them too many good looks.”
Saltillo (4-4-1) was able to crack Tupelo’s defense a few times in the first half but couldn’t get many clean looks.
“The back line, Reed Conerly and (L.D.) White, two seniors, have really played well for us and are leading us in the back,” Faucette said.