TUPELO – Tupelo’s countdown to the 2023 football season did not begin with the first day of preseason camp. The countdown has been going on for a while.
“It’s just the same old grind,” senior quarterback Jeremiah Harrell said.
The Golden Wave hit the field early Monday morning, with the offense and defense taking turns on the field and in the weight room. Players are allowed to practice in helmets and shorts this week, and they will put on the pads next Monday.
“I know our kids are ready for that,” head coach Ty Hardin said. “They probably feel like it’s still summer right now.”
But the season is closing in fast. Tupelo, which went 13-1 and reached the Class 6A North final last year, opens the new campaign on Aug. 26 against Whitehaven (Tenn.). Senior linebacker Damari Burton, for one, can’t wait.
“I’ve been ready for the season to start,” he said. “We’re putting in a lot of work, and we’re fixing to wake everybody up. They’ve been sleeping on us.”
Burton is part of a defense that was one of the state’s best last season. He recorded 62 tackles, 8 tackles-for-loss and an interception.
His position group also includes seniors Clifton Watkins (44 tackles, 5 sacks) and Tristan Jernigan (96 tackles, 8.5 sacks), a Texas A&M commit.
“We’ve got speed, we’ve got the strength, we’ve got the skill – we’ve got all of it,” Burton said.
Those descriptors could be applied to the whole team. On top of those attributes, the Wave return loads of experience. That means Hardin won’t have to spend a lot of time on installation of schemes.
Harrell, the 2022 Daily Journal Offensive Player of the Year, has full command of the offense. And as sharp as he was last season, he’s working to be even better.
To that end, Hardin recently brought in trainers from QB Country to work with Harrell and the other quarterbacks. QB Country, founded by former Ole Miss signal caller David Morris, trains quarterbacks at the high school, college and pro levels.
“He’s already a pretty polished guy,” Hardin said of Harrell. “It’s just polishing some other things up and getting some transparency from gurus.”
Harrell said he’s working on tempo and being consistent in his reps.
“I’m ready to show it on the field,” he said. “I’m not really a talking person; I let my actions show it.”
