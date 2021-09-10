TUPELO – Tupelo is getting some help but still won’t be at full strength tonight.
The Golden Wave (2-0), the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked large school, host Corinth (1-1) in their home opener. Starting left tackle Zay Alexander will be on the sideline for a second-straight week with a leg injury, and receiver J.Q. Witherspoon (collarbone) has had his debut pushed back until next week.
The good news is Daelyn Patton will finally be on the field. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound junior adds a new dimension to Tupelo’s offense.
“The thing with Daelyn, he’s a guy that can be an in-line tight end, he can play in the backfield, and also spread out wide. You can do multiple sets with one kid that presents defenses trouble,” Tupelo coach Ty Hardin said.
Corinth can present defenses trouble, too, with its Wing-T attack. The Warriors racked up 603 total yards against Saltillo in Week 1. Lead horse Chris Rodgers had 135 yards rushing, 115 receiving and four total touchdowns.
Hardin thought his defense was a little too aggressive at times in last week’s 41-6 win over Saltillo, so he’s been preaching discipline this week.
“We’ve got to play a lot better assignment football this week,” he said. “We’ve harped on that all week in practice. Mind your business, don’t look in the backfield, make your right reads.”
Corinth, which had to forfeit last week’s game against Kossuth due to being in quarantine, has developed into more of a passing team since Brawner Cregeen took over at quarterback last season. Against Saltillo, the junior completed 7 of 10 passes for 261 yards and four TDs.
“You’ve got to be ready for all of it. That makes them dangerous,” Hardin said.
Also tonight
• No. 2 large school West Point finally gets to play after forfeiting its first two games due to COVID-19. The Green Wave visit Noxubee County (1-0), which also hasn’t seen the field.
• Ripley (2-0) is coming off a 62-0 thrashing of Holly Springs and will try to sustain its momentum when it travels to Kossuth (1-1).
• Mantachie hasn’t started a season 3-0 since 1995. The Mustangs (2-0) can achieve that feat by beating Hatley (1-1) on the road.