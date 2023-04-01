TUPELO – With a chance to clinch a playoff berth, Justin Reed turned to an arm that hadn’t seen varsity action in weeks.
Carson Foster pitched four strong innings, and Tupelo held on to beat Grenada 3-2 to clinch the three-game series Saturday afternoon. The win also clinched a postseason berth for the No. 7-ranked Golden Wave (11-10, 4-2), who missed the playoffs last season.
“Definitely a better feeling than last year,” Tupelo coach Justin Reed said.
Foster, a junior left-hander, had thrown only four innings all season, and this was his first appearance since March 11. Against Grenada (10-7, 1-5), he allowed one run on one hit with four strikeouts and four walks.
Tupelo’s pitching staff is chock full of right-handers, so Reed wanted to give Grenada a different look with Foster (1-1).
“The stuff is there, and it’s just making sure we get him in at the right time,” Reed said. “He threw some early in the year, then we threw him a little bit in JV last week, and he had a good pen this week. We felt like we wanted to give him the ball.”
Gideon Deaton retired all four batters he faced to earn the save.
Foster escaped trouble in the third inning, when the Chargers loaded the bases with two outs. A fly out ended the threat and preserved a 3-0 lead.
Foster was pulled in the fifth inning after walking the leadoff batter.
“I had been doing bad lately, but my approach out here today was to go out there and feed the strike zone, don’t try to do nothing extra,” Foster said.
Grenada scored both of its runs in the fifth. Amari Conley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and then Drew Klinck had an RBI groundout.
Each team finished with just two hits, but Tupelo needed zero hits to score three times in the second inning. Gavin Puckett scored from third when Hayes Hooker stole second base, and Hooker then came around on a wild pitch. Johnathon Rogers scored on a throwing error to make it 3-0.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Grenada starting pitcher Brayden Trusty (1-2), a freshman, issued three walks and threw three wild pitches in Tupelo’s three-run second.
Big Stat: Grenada left eight runners on base.
Coach Speak: “That’s way too many to leave on base. We didn’t execute to get them in.” – Grenada coach Jake Yarborough
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.