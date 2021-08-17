TUPELO – Lafayette wasted little time earning a signature win for their first-year head coach.
The Lady Commodores overpowered Tupelo at the net Tuesday night, rolling to a 3-0 win (25-14, 25-21, 25-19). It was their first win over the Lady Wave since 2015.
“It feels good,” middle blocker Kailey Gooch said. “We have a lot of room to improve, but I’m excited.”
Gooch led a front line that dominated early and often. The senior recorded 10 kills and three blocks.
“Kailey’s an overall outstanding player – leadership-wise, skill-wise,” Lafayette coach Zoe Storck said. “She’s been very monumental for us this year, especially as a senior.”
Harmony Jackson also had 10 kills for Lafayette (2-1), which had 31 kills as a team. Hudson Lindsay and Maggie Tower also played well up front.
The Lady Dores closed the first set with a 12-4 run, during which their advantage at the net became starkly obvious. Tupelo (0-3) simply didn’t have the size or experience to compete well up front.
“When you don’t have the size at the net, you really have to have ball control, and that’s definitely something we’re struggling with right now and has got to get better for us to compete,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said.
The Lady Wave stayed close in the second set thanks to the play of Annabelle Rios and Taylor Rogers. Those two finished with four kills apiece, and Tupelo had 19 as a team.
Lafayette saw a 21-9 lead in the third set nearly evaporate but put it away after Tupelo drew within 23-19.
Part of the reason the Lady Commodores played so well at the net is because they kept balls alive, showing better ball control than Tupelo.
“That’s something we’ve definitely been working on, especially in defense and serve receive, is getting our feet to the ball and making sure we’re doing everything on our side to make sure that balls aren’t hitting our side of the court,” Storck said.