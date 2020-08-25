OXFORD – Lafayette is trying to turn this ship around in a hurry.
The Lady Commodores have started strong in that quest. Tuesday night, they fought past Hickory Flat to win 3-1 (25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17), moving to 2-0 on the season.
Lafayette, normally one of the stronger teams in the area, went just 6-24 last year.
“I’m so glad we started off 2-0. It’s going to be great, I can tell,” said junior outside hitter Kailey Gooch.
Lafayette’s theme this year is being aggressive, and Gooch was certainly that. She dominated at the net, recording 11 kills and five blocks.
Frontline mates Maggie Tower (nine kills) and Sara Jane Wilburn (seven kills) aided the effort.
“The setters and the hitters were on,” first-year coach Kelsie Poole said. “I said, we’ve got to attack, we’ve got to put those balls down.”
Lafayette won the first two games but had trouble finishing off Hickory Flat, which has reached the Class I playoffs three years in a row.
The Lady Rebels (0-1) rallied behind the net play of senior Kylie Gray, who had nine kills, and the serving of Rheagan Skelton, whose three-straight service aces gave her team a 19-14 lead.
After winning the third game, Hickory Flat fell behind in the fourth and couldn’t complete a late comeback.
Lafayette scored the final five points to clinch the match.
“We struggled across the board,” Hickory Flat coach Jamie Hayles said. “Kylie Gray got hot for us, and we fed off of her energy. But a couple of our main players just couldn’t find their rhythm, and that hurt us.”
One of those players who struggled was Emma Wilson. The junior outside hitter was met with strong resistance by Lafayette’s defense, led by libero Caitlyn Rhea.
“We played her last year and faced her, and we knew she was going to have a great serve, we knew she was going to be tough, but we prepared for her,” Poole said.
Gooch said Lafayette was prepared not just for Wilson, but for everyone around her.
“We covered really good. We struggled with that in practice, and we made sure we practiced it. We know that team, and they tip a lot, so we made sure to cover our blocks.”