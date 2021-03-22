Kinsley Gordon was named offensive MVP after leading the North to a 64-62 win over the South in the annual MAC All-Star game Saturday in Clinton.
Gordon, a junior from Myrtle, scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Her 3-pointer with 1:46 left gave her team the lead for good in the Class 1A/2A/3A contest.
Smithville’s Orlandria Smith added 11 points for the North.
In the 1A/2A/3A boys game, the South took a 74-67 victory. The North swept the 4A/5A/6A games, with the girls winning 63-58 and the boys winning 73-71.