PONTOTOC – Kelly Goss jumpstarted a couple of big innings for Kosciusko on Monday.
The junior was 2 for 3 with four RBIs, and the Lady Whippets beat Pontotoc 13-1 in five innings to sweep the Class 4A second-round playoff series. Kosciusko will face Corinth in the next round.
Goss, the nine-hole hitter, opened the scoring with a two-run double in the second inning, and she sparked a seven-run fifth with a two-run single.
“Early on, I’ve had trouble pulling outside pitches, so I just had wait back on it, keep my feet planted and drive through the ball hard,” Goss said.
It was a much better offensive game for Kosciusko (23-6) than in Game 1, which was a 2-1 win. The Lady Whippets had six hits in the clincher, and five of those drove in runs. That included Mary Kimble Price’s grand slam in the second to make it a 6-0 game.
“If you’re getting to draw it up, that’s the way you’d draw it up,” Kosciusko coach Tony Terry said. “Had some big hits in some big spots, which was the opposite of the other day.”
Leadoff hitter Campbell Blaine had a pair of hits, the latter a two-run triple in the fifth for a 10-1 lead. Makynlee Dickerson capped the frame with a two-run single.
Pontotoc ace Averi Bridgman (9-7) was chased after 4 1-3 innings. She allowed 11 runs on five hits, struck out five and walked five.
The Lady Warriors (14-12) weren’t able to give her much run support against Anna Grace Whitehead (16-3). The junior allowed just two hits, struck out seven and walked three.
“She spins it really good and has high velocity. She hits her spots really well,” Pontotoc coach Michael Wildmon said.
Pontotoc’s lone run came in the third on Addison Owen’s RBI triple.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Two walks and a strikeout-wild pitch loaded the bags for Goss, who doubled home two runs. Two batters later, Price blasted her seventh home run of the season to left-center field.
Big Stat: Six of Kosciusko’s hitters reached base at least twice each.
Coach Speak: “We all met up Sunday afternoon, and we hit for an hour-and-a-half and worked on riseballs and curveballs and stuff that (Bridgman) does.” – Terry
