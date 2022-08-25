Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
WALNUT – Kemarrian Gray had the start he was hoping for in a potential breakout sophomore season.
The Walnut tailback scored three touchdowns in the first half – one defensive – as the Wildcats raced out to an early lead and cruised to a 40-0 win in the season opener against Ashland on Thursday night.
Gray punched in a 3-yard TD on the opening drive of the game. Then, on Ashland’s first offensive play, linebacker Zyler Clifton stripped Ashland’s Carlson Frison on a sack, where Gray jumped on the loose ball in the end zone for a 12-0 lead in the blink of an eye.
“It was a big momentum shift,” Gray said. “We’ve been talking all week about not stopping until the whistle blows. That play kind of described that.”
Lack of a running game and turnovers plagued Ashland (0-1) all game – most notably in the first half. The Blue Devils’ six first-half drives ended in a fumble, a punt, one interception and three turnover on downs.
Walnut (1-0) capitalized with great field position, as seven of its nine drives began in Ashland territory.
Linebacker C.J. Adams picked off Frison in the second quarter and ran it back to the goal line, where Clifton scored a play later on a 1-yard TD run. Drew Jackson added another short score on a quarterback sneak, and Gray capped the scoring in the first half with a 9-yard scamper for a 32-0 halftime lead.
Walnut's defense held Ashland to 67 total yards and forced eight turnovers.
“We knew they were going to try and throw it some and we were able to get a lot of pressure and affect some of those throws,” said Walnut head coach John Meeks. “That helped our coverage out a lot.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Gray’s fumble recovery in the end zone with 8:49 left in the first quarter had Walnut up 12-0 in a flash.
Point Man: Gray finished with 121 yards and 2 TDs on 13 carries. He added a defensive touchdown and a safety on defense.
Talking Point: “It comes to conditioning. We aren’t conditioned enough, and that’s my fault.” - Ashland head coach Christopher Suggs.