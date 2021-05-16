TUPELO • New Tupelo boys basketball coach Robert Green isn't far removed from making a special trip to see his mother, Sonia, in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana.
That's what Green does every time he wins a state championship, as he did back in March when his Clinton team defeated Starkville 56-51 to claim the Class 6A crown.
But when he arrives, he comes bearing gifts.
“Those (signature) balls, I actually go and take them to my mom,” said Green. “When our ring comes in, I wear for it a week, then take all that stuff and give it away, out of sight, out of mind, and start that cycle all over again.”
It's not that Green isn't proud of what he's accomplished, but more of a belief that there's more work to be done, and the accolades will make their way back to him as they did after he gave away his first state championship ring and medal to his mom in 2017, when he won Class 4A with Raymond.
Now that Green has unloaded his newest prizes, it's back to work – but this time as the head coach of the Golden Wave.
Green was approved by the Tupelo Public School District on Tuesday afternoon, and he was officially introduced at the school on Wednesday.
“Just the opportunity,” said Green on what attracted him to Tupelo. “It was also a new beginning for my family. My wife was able to find something in this spot, and it actually kind of blended us together. It was perfect timing.”
Green replaces Jeff Norwood, who took the West Harrison job on April 12 after nine seasons with his alma mater. He led the Golden Wave to the 6A semifinals three times.
Clinton defeated Tupelo in the quarterfinals this past season, 68-47. The Golden Wave finished with a 14-7 record.
“That look was from a different approach. It was a look at how to beat them instead of how to try and get them to win,” Green said. “But I know they play with good pace. They get up and down, they defend well, they believe in having long offensive and defensive possessions. So I saw some of those small things that I know fits well.”
Green's championship pedigree certainly grabbed the attention of Tupelo's decision makers, who want the Golden Wave to finally get over the hump and bring a title back to town.
His two state championships along with a career 192-71 record over nine seasons as a head coach speak as to what he's accomplished thus far.
Both titles came from a familiar position of which Tupelo is currently in. At Raymond, it had been 18 years, and for Clinton, 28 years, between championships within the respective programs before Green led them back to the top.
Tupelo has gone 53 years since its last state title in 1968.
But the Golden Wave have been close, including a 76-74 overtime loss to Jim Hill in the 6A final in 2012, and the three semifinals appearances under Norwood.
Ending long title droughts is a feat that Green has mastered, with his teams playing with confidence.
“I think it’s just good timing. Something new, something that looks different," he said. "Sometimes I just say it a different way, and try to get them all to commit and make it a fun game, and a fun experience for them."