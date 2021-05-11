TUPELO • Robert Green is bringing a championship pedigree to Tupelo.
Green was approved as the next head coach for Tupelo's boys basketball on Tuesday afternoon after stepping down at Clinton in late March.
He replaces Jeff Norwood, who left his alma mater for the West Harrison job on April 12. Norwood was 181-76 in nine seasons at Tupelo, leading the Golden Wave to the 6A semifinals three times.
Green, a nine-year head coaching veteran, led the Arrows to a 21-2 record and the 2021 Class 6A state championship this season – their first since 1993.
It was Green's second state title as a head coach. He spent his first five years in charge of revitalizing Raymond's program, ending his stint with the 2017 Class 4A title with the Rangers.
Green holds a 192-71 career record to go with his two rings.
The Golden Wave were 14-7 this past season, losing to Green's Arrows in the quarterfinals.