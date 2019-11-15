Tim Wilson knows exactly what his team is up against tonight.
The Provine coach has been preparing all week to face West Point in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. The Green Wave have won the last three 5A state titles.
“West Point is a state championship team. Real physical, hard-nosed football, and you do the best you can to get ready to play mentally and physically,” Wilson said. “…We’re the 4 seed, they’re the 1 seed, and that’s who we’ve got to play.”
West Point (11-1), the Daily Journal’s No. 1-ranked team, hasn’t changed the formula that’s worked so well for years. Quarterback Brandon Harris leads a multi-pronged rushing attack, and the defense is allowing just 13.3 points per game.
Wave coach Chris Chambless said his offensive line has “gotten incredibly better each game,” which only makes the run game that much more dangerous. West Point is averaging 269.3 rushing yards per game, and it can throw the ball effectively when needed.
Provine’s offense isn’t as potent, but it’s had a strong year defensively. The Rams (9-3) have allowed eight points or less six times this season.
Wilson said his team hasn’t faced an “old-style” offense like West Point’s.
“They’re going to run it, they’re going to run it, and they’re going to run it again,” he said. “If your guys are going to be tough enough to withstand that for four quarters and keep sticking their shoulder pads in there, you’ll be fine.”
Provine is led on offense by sophomore quarterback Shavario Allen, who’s passed for 1,474 yards and 22 touchdowns. Junior running back Marktavius Reed has rushed for 822 yards and eight TDs.
West Point’s defensive effort will be led by linebacker Tyron Orr and tackle Robert Spearmon. The Green Wave are coming off a 35-0 win over Center Hill, which runs the flexbone offense.
“We shut out Center Hill, and we knew that’d be a huge challenge because they do such a great job offensively moving the chains,” Chambless said. “We were able to come in and play pretty good defense, so I feel good about it going in so far. Our guys are pretty locked in and focused.”