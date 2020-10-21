West Point finds itself in strange territory.
The football juggernaut has looked mortal the past two weeks, suffering losses to Lake Cormorant and Grenada.
It’s the Green Wave’s first losing streak since 2014.
The four-time defending Class 5A state champs had never lost to Lake Cormorant, but meeting No. 13 proved unlucky. And Grenada beat West Point for the first time since 1981.
So now the Green Wave are 4-3 overall, 2-2 in Division 1-5A. Ahead of them are four teams, all at 3-1.
Are the kings of 5A fazed?
“It fazes them in that they hate to lose,” head coach Chris Chambless said. “We hate it with a passion. It’s like getting kicked in the gut. But we’re also mature enough to realize that it may happen, and you’ve got to let it roll off your back and move on to the next week really quick.”
Not and option
Chambless is in his 15th season as head coach, and the culture he’s cultivated doesn’t allow failure to take root. Instead, it’s just another tool to get better.
“Our guys came in (Monday) ready to practice, had a great, spirited practice,” Chambless said. “Everybody’s locked in and focused, which is what I expected out of us. That’s how our kids are. They want to work to get better.”
It’s not that West Point has played particularly poorly. It had 429 total yards in the 35-26 loss to Lake Cormorant and 394 yards in the 28-21 overtime loss to Grenada.
“We’re moving the ball. I’ve got total faith in our backs, Kobe (Pate) and Cam (Young),” Chambless said.
“Those guys do an excellent job for us. … We’ve got faith in our offensive line and our offense as a whole.”
But the Wave lost three fumbles versus Lake Cormorant, and the defense gave up some long plays in both games.
They’ll try to clean that up before this week’s game against Columbus (1-6, 1-3). There’s some work to be done, but West Point’s drive for a fifth-straight title is hardly dead.
“We’ve got to get better, starting with me,” said Chambless. “I’ll be the first one to tell you, every loss we have is on my shoulders, and on my shoulders completely. It’s up to me to get us ready to play and get us back in the win column.”