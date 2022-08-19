Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
West Point’s defense couldn’t ask for a much tougher preseason test.
The Green Wave will visit Brandon tonight for a jamboree game, one week ahead of the regular season. The Bulldogs return all their major producers from last season, when they averaged 395 yards per game.
“I know Brandon’s just a jamboree, but it’s not just a jamboree to us,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “We’re trying to get better, and to get better you’ve got to play the best.”
Brandon, which went 11-3 last season and reached the Class 6A title game, is led by quarterback Landon Varnes. He passed for 2,547 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall.
Also back is a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Nate Blount and Jarvis Durr, who scored a combined 33 touchdowns on the ground.
“They’re fast, they block well up front,” Chambless said. “And the backs break tackles. You never see the first guy there making a tackle.”
West Point lost eight defensive starters from last season. That would be a big concern for most teams, but the Green Wave have a long history of reloading, which is why they’ve reached six-straight 5A championship games.
One of the returning starters is linebacker Jhace Mallard, who made 35 tackles as a sophomore.
“He’s a good defensive leader for us. And we’ve got a lot of guys leading by example with the effort they put in,” Chambless said.
West Point also has Charles Herron back to serve as defensive coordinator. He was defensive backs coach for Chambless for several years before taking the DC job at Starkville in 2019.
The Wave open the season next week at home versus Louisville, then travel to rival Starkville the following Friday.
“Everybody knows that I like to play a really tough pre-division schedule to get us ready going into district play, and that’s what we’ve got,” Chambless said.
Other games
Several other area teams will be in action this weekend.
Tupelo will host Horn Lake at 5 p.m. today, and that will be followed by Itawamba AHS and Ripley. Pontotoc will host East Union at 6 p.m., Booneville will host Tupelo Christian and Walnut at 6 p.m., and Amory hosts Kossuth at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Shannon will travel to Louisville to play Newton County at 1 p.m.
