NEW HOPE – Free throws will both win and lose you games, and on Tuesday, both ends of the spectrum were experienced between West Point and New Hope.
Fifteen missed free throws haunted New Hope, while West Point was near-automatic from the line in the fourth quarter as the Green Wave came back to win, 61-56, in a Division 1-5A game.
Coming off a massive 18-4 run that got the Trojans from a 10-point deficit to a four-point lead in the third quarter, it seemed like the entire complexion of the game had changed in favor of New Hope, but the Trojans ended up shooting themselves in the foot in the most crucial part of the game.
“We started the half out with some key players in foul trouble,” West Point head coach Marquis Burnett said. “We had to sit them and save some minutes, so (New Hope) got the momentum, but we stayed aggressive, tried to stay in the game until they got back in, and then we started attacking the paint and knocked down free throws.”
In the second half, West Point (15-4, 3-0) missed just four foul shots, going 14 of 18 overall, with Tabuis Blanchard relied upon heavily from the line.
The first half saw him struggle shooting free throws, going 3 for 6, but he redeemed himself in the second half, where he went 7 of 10, scoring nine of his team-leading 17 points over that time.
“The win was big for us because last year, they put us out of the playoffs,” Blanchard said. “We came in hungry, and that win meant a lot more to us than it did to them. We wanted it more.”
Foul trouble was especially big for West Point, who had just eight players available on Tuesday.
Once one player got into foul trouble, Burnett’s hand was forced despite few other options at his disposal.
However, West Point continued to stay in the game with the ineptitude of the Trojans (13-8, 2-1) at the foul line.
“When you miss 15 free throws in a close ballgame like that, it’s tough to win,” New Hope head coach Drew McBrayer said. “We ran out of a little bit of steam late in the third quarter, early in the fourth quarter, and let them come back and take control of the game … We just have to go to work and try to get better every day.”
West Point travels to West Lowndes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, looking to extend its winning streak, while New Hope hosts Columbus at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
(G) New Hope 57, West Point 49: Amiya Hill scored 12 of her 14 points after halftime for the Lady Trojans (8-8, 3-0).
