WEST POINT • West Point survived another challenge to its supremacy.
The Green Wave locked down Grenada’s offense in the second half and rallied for a 20-13 win Friday night at McCallister Field.
The win keeps West Point (8-1, 4-0) in control in the Division 1-5A race. The best part is, coach Chris Chambless doesn’t think the Daily Journal’s top-ranked large school is even close to peaking.
“I still feel like we’re getting better, and I feel like we can get a lot better from where we are now, which is a good thing,” Chambless said.
West Point’s defense controlled the game in the second half, holding Grenada (5-3, 2-2) to 78 yards of total offense. And linebacker Tyron Orr came up with the play of the game.
The 5-foot-9, 225- pound senior intercepted a Joshua Phillips pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the third quarter. The two-point conversion gave the Green Wave a 20-13 lead.
“At halftime we made a few adjustments, and before the play happened I saw the quarterback staring down No. 8, so I baited him into throwing the ball,” Orr said.
Adjustments were necessary after Grenada took a 13-6 lead into halftime. Receiver Emmanuel Forbes, a Mississippi State commit, had six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown by that point.
But in the second half, Forbes was held without a reception.
Meanwhile, West Point’s offense got out of its rut in the third quarter. Quarterback Brandon Harris had a strong 13-yard run on a third down to inject some life into the Wave, and Dantariyus Cannon scored three plays later on a 4-yard run to cut Grenada’s lead to 13-12.
The Chargers were hurt by the loss of linebacker Joshua Everette. The team’s leading tackler went down with an injury in the second quarter and never returned.
Extra points
Turning Point: West Point’s six-play, 61-yard scoring drive late in the third quarter was followed by Orr’s pick-six.
Point Man: Harris rushed for 123 yards on 17 carries.
Talking Point: “You’ve got to take it from them. They’re not going to give it to you.” – Grenada coach James Kuhn, on West Point
Notes
• West Point has won 31 straight division games.
• Demarquese Gibson led Grenada with 83 rushing yards.
• West Point visits Columbus next week.