Is the West Point football dynasty in danger of being overthrown?
From the outside, it might appear so. The Green Wave have lost as many games this season – three – as they have the previous four seasons combined.
The chase for a fifth-straight Class 5A state title has hit some bumps this fall. One of those bumps was a 28-21 overtime loss to division foe Grenada on Oct. 16.
That came a week after West Point was upset by Lake Cormorant, 35-26. The Wave (8-3) can avenge one of those losses tonight when they visit Grenada (7-2) in a second-round playoff game.
Grenada coach Ashley Kuhn said he doesn’t buy into the notion that West Point is suddenly vulnerable.
“With them it’s not only you’ve got to beat them twice, it’s trying to beat them any time during this part of the season,” Kuhn said. “They’ve had a lot of success this part of the season, so I think that makes it even tougher.”
The Chargers had to play nearly perfect football to beat West Point the first time around. They committed no turnovers and held one of the state’s saltiest defenses at bay, allowing just one tackle-for-loss and no sacks.
In overtime, Grenada scored a touchdown on fourth down and then stopped West Point inches shy of the goal line to escape with the win.
“We didn’t do as good a job controlling the line of scrimmage up front,” West Point coach Chris Chambless said. “That’s always my key to winning games, is being able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
Grenada rushed for 183 yards that night. Joe Moss led the way with 91 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Quarterback Joshua Phillips accounted for 123 total yards and two scores.
Chambless said he’s not happy with how West Point tackled in last week’s 42-28 win over Holmes County Central, so that will have to be better tonight.
“They both can make explosive plays,” he said of Moss and Phillips, “and we’ve got to get them before they start, before they get going. We can’t give them any seams to run through, and we can’t let receivers run wide open.”
Significant streak
West Point has won 20- consecutive playoff games, and it hasn’t lost to the same team twice in one season since 2015. To Kuhn, those facts are more relevant than his team’s win back in October.
“I don’t think winning or losing that game is going to be a determining factor in this game by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “It’s going to be a separate game.”