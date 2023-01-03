Anna Greene has managed to get out of her own head.
On Dec. 9 against Belmont, the Kossuth senior collided with another player and suffered a concussion. It left a huge knot on her head, and it made her gun-shy when she returned to the floor two games later.
“I felt out of the loop,” Greene said. “I never really felt like I was here. I was kind of like lackadaisical, I guess, just kind of slow.”
The point guard has emerged from her fugue state and looks like the player who lit up scoreboards early in the season. Greene scored 17 points in a 50-27 win against Northpoint Christian on Thursday, and the next day she made six 3-pointers and scored 19 in a 56-20 defeat of Pine Grove.
“She played well at times (Thursday) night, but then she really looked like herself today,” Hodum said.
Greene scored just six points in her return versus Alcorn Central, then 10 against Walnut. She’s now averaging 17.9 points per game.
Hodum gave Greene a bit of a pep talk to help get her going.
“I kind of got into myself a little bit,” Greene said. “He said, ‘You can’t stress yourself out.’ That’s all it was.”
Greene was averaging 22.7 points per game and shooting 45% from 3-point range before the concussion. She scored 36 against Saltillo on Dec. 2.
She had four 3-pointers by halftime of the Pine Grove game. By game’s end, Kossuth (9-4) had made 14 shots from behind the arc, including five from Dacy Kate Marsh.
The deep ball is a key part of the Lady Aggies’ offense.
“I always talk to the girls about making one more pass, and they work really hard for me in practice as far as getting shots up, and they take good shots,” Hodum said. “We try to take them in the flow of our offense, and that’s hats off to them as far as the way they shoot it and share the ball.”
Greene is playing out of position at the point, being a more natural shooting guard. That makes it hard for her to get as many shots as Hodum would like. But that’s where she’s needed, and her mere presence on the floor is invaluable.
“We’re a different ball club when she’s out there on the court,” Hodum said. “When she’s out there, we’ve got more leadership, we’ve got a lot more shooting, and we’ve just got a lot more playmaking.”
Kossuth returns to action today when it visits Mantachie.
