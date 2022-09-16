djr-2022-09-17-sport-oxford-gregory-twp1

Oxford running back Roman Gregory gets through the Lafayette defense and helps the Chargers jump out to a early lead Friday night.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

OXFORD • The 51st edition of the Crosstown Classic between Oxford and Lafayette began with plenty of fireworks. The rival squads combined for 35 points within the first five minutes of action to kick things off. Oxford leaned on Senior tailback Roman Gregory and got some key defensive stops to pull away en route to a dominant 43-19 victory over Lafayette.

Newsletters

ben.sutton@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus