OXFORD • The 51st edition of the Crosstown Classic between Oxford and Lafayette began with plenty of fireworks. The rival squads combined for 35 points within the first five minutes of action to kick things off. Oxford leaned on Senior tailback Roman Gregory and got some key defensive stops to pull away en route to a dominant 43-19 victory over Lafayette.
Jay Reed kicked the scoring off with a 1 yard touchdown run to give Lafayette(1-3) an early 7-0 lead. Oxford(2-1) would respond quickly with two Roman Gregory rushing touchdowns to grab a 15-7 lead.
The early scoring onslaught was capped off by a 99-yard kick return from the Commodores’ Kylan Egerson and a 63-yard touchdown scamper from the Chargers’ Roman Gregory.
After the explosive start, the two defenses traded stops for the remainder of the first quarter. Roman Gregory added his fourth and fifth rushing touchdowns of the night late in the second quarter to give Oxford a commanding 36-13 lead at the half.
“I thought we managed all of that well, and kind of played our game,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said.
The Chargers expanded the lead to 43-13 midway through the third quarter as quarterback Mack Howard connected with Jack Harper on a 9-yard score. Lafayette would add a score early in the fourth quarter to put a close on the scoring for the night.
Roman Gregory delivered another dynamite performance, finishing with 5 rushing scores on the night. The senior tailback had over 100 yards rushing in the first half for the second straight game.
“My number was being called, and I was just making plays,” Gregory said.
Gregory has been the key to success for the Charger offense so far this season, as the senior has put up back to back outstanding performances.
“It’s not surprising at all, because I see how he works everyday,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said of Gregory’s performance. “I see the preparation he puts in everyday.”
Both teams will begin region play next week. Oxford travels on the road to take on Murrah while Lafayette will host West Point.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Roman Gregory’s 63-yard touchdown run to grab a 22-13 lead midway through the first quarter.
Point Man: Roman Gregory tallied 11 carries for 102 yards and five touchdowns in the first half.
Talking Point: “We had a great week of practice. We felt really confident coming into this one.” – Roman Gregory
Notes
• The two teams combined for 35 points within the first 5 minutes of action.
• Roman Gregory had 5 rushing touchdowns in the first half.
• Next week, Oxford is on the road against Murrah while Lafayette hosts West Point.
