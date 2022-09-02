Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
OXFORD – Oxford’s Roman Gregory delivered a huge performance against South Panola on Friday night.
After a first-half shootout, the Oxford defense delivered some big stops early in the second half to allow its offense to pull away en route to a 43-34 victory. Gregory delivered what would turn out to be the knockout blow late in the third quarter, breaking loose from a couple Tigers and scampering 29 yards to put the Chargers up big.
“I thought what we did a nice job of was finishing drives,” Oxford coach Chris Cutcliffe said. “Last week it felt like we moved the ball a good bit, but weren’t able to finish drives.”
South Panola (0-1) went blow for blow with Oxford (1-1) in the first half, trailing 29-20 entering the break. After the Oxford defense forced a South Panola punt on the first drive of the second half, the Chargers drove down the field and executed a perfect pop pass from Mack Howard to Jack Harper from 8 yards out to separate for good.
Gregory finished the night with four total touchdowns, two on the ground and two in the receiving game. His score late in the third quarter would end up being the difference.
“I was just trying to make a play,” Gregory said regarding his 29-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. "Just trying to make something out of it.”
South Panola found the end zone a couple times late in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn't be enough to overcome the lead Oxford built up in the third quarter.
It was a big night for the Oxford offense a week after struggling on the road at Brandon. Howard was very effective against South Panola, finishing the first half 10 of 12 for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He added another touchdown in the second half.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Gregory’s 29-yard touchdown late in third quarter made it 43-20.
Point Man: Gregory had 15 carries for 95 yards in the first half and finished with four total touchdowns
Talking Point: “We made a lot of mistakes last week. This week at practice we were just focusing on us and trying to get better” – Gregory
Notes
• The two teams combined for 35 points in the second quarter
• Next week, Oxford is off while South Panola hosts Memphis Central (Tenn.).
