Immanuel Griffin was good in Year 1 under Ripley head coach Perry Liles and the Wing-T offense, but he’s looking to be great in 2021.
Griffin certainly met his expectation last Friday as the Tigers ran all over Holly Springs for a 62-0 win. The senior tailback had 10 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
“I’ve put in a lot of work, and our entire team has as well,” Griffin said. “I’ve gotten faster and better all around this year, but we’ve got young guys on the O-line that are opening the holes and making it easier for me.”
The Tigers (2-0) rushed for 388 yards against the Hawks, including seven touchdown carries. It’s the type of production Liles has hoped to see from his rushing attack that is led by Griffin, who rushed for 1,018 yards and 13 touchdowns a year ago.
“I bet we ran about eight to 10 different people and they all had good games. He just solidifies what we do. His experience of just carrying out fakes and doing the small things,” Liles said. “He’s just the leader in that.”
Liles noted the biggest improvement in Griffin’s game is his ability in the open field by eluding defenders. That improvement showed itself last week as Griffin broke off touchdown runs of 42 and 69 yards. He had a 2-yard score in the first quarter.
Griffin attributes the boost through the second and third level of defenses to offseason workouts with former Ripley and Ole Miss standout Vashon Pearson.
“I was putting in a lot of work with him, running 40s, running long distance kind of runs, running those full speed. Doing all of those at full speed, back-to-back-to-back and now when I break one in the game, it’s easier to pull away,” Griffin said.
Ripley’s rushers will be challenged a bit more this week on the road at Kossuth. The Aggies (1-1) didn’t play last week due to Corinth being in quarantine, but in a Week 1 loss to Baldwyn, their defense held the Bearcats to 140 yards on the ground – a sizeable difference than the resistance Holly Springs’ defense gave Ripley last week.
“My history with Kossuth goes all the way back to when I was at Charleston. They always had a very hard, aggressive team,” said Liles. “You have to be patient on them because they are going to play hard and fast early and get after you. You’re probably not going to have that 200-yard rushing game against them, but we just want to be successful and find a way to move the ball.”