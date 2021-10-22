The Ripley senior running back had heard the news he broke three school records, as he rushed for a 358 yards and scored all seven of the Tigers’ touchdowns, giving him the top spot for single-game rushing yards, points scored, and total touchdowns.
“I saw a post this week on Facebook, talking about the rushing record and I thought, ‘Ain’t nobody ever beating that,’” Griffin said. “It’s so surreal that it happened tonight. I can’t believe it.”
He made believers out of the Houston (7-2, 3-2) defense.
Ripley (8-1, 4-0) rushed out to a 31-14 halftime lead behind four Griffin scoring runs of 65, 23, 30 and 1 yard, mixed in with a 32-yard field goal from Freddie Lopez.
The Tigers’ first two drives of the second half resulted in punts, and the Hilltoppers took advantage as Jalen Washington and Red Parker got things going on the ground with a pair of scores to make it 31-30.
Griffin answered with a 4-yard score on the Tigers’ next drive to take a 38-30 lead into the fourth.
Washington capped a 4-play, 98-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown and added the conversion to tie the game 38-38 with 5:51 to play.
Griffin grabbed his sixth touchdown on Ripley’s first play of the next drive, catching a 50-yard pass on a wheel route of the backfield from Ty Long for the go-ahead score.
“We drew that play up this week in practice and we felt good about using it in a big moment tonight,” said Ripley head coach Perry Liles.
His seventh score came on a 47-yard run, that was answered by a Parker touchdown run near the one minute mark, then Houston’s onside kick sailed out of bounds to seal the deal.
Turning Point: After Houston tied the game 38-38, Ripley’s Chazton Crudup took the ensuing kickoff to the 50-yard line, where one play later, Long hit Griffin for the go-ahead score.
Point Man: Griffin totaled 408 yards on 37 touches.
Talking Point: “No. 3 (Griffin) is a special player. We knew that going into it. We didn’t tackle well early on, dug too big of a hole. ...We did climb out of it, but just didn’t finish the game.” - Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer.
Notes
• Washington rushed for 321 yards and 2 TDs on 16 carries.
• Parker had 4 total TDs with 215 yards of offense.
• Next week, Ripley hosts Pontotoc for the Division 2-4A title, while Houston welcomes New Albany.