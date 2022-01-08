PONTOTOC – Tupelo’s coaches don’t worry about Hayes Halbert, because they know what he can do.
Halbert regained his shooting stroke on Saturday, hitting 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scoring 21 points as the No. 2-ranked Golden Wave beat Forest Hill 80-75 at the Tangle on the Trail.
“Last few games I haven’t been making many shots,” Halbert said. “My coaches just tell me to keep shooting it, giving me the confidence to shoot it.”
Tupelo (15-2) was coming off a big division win against No. 1 Starkville the night before, which meant more playing time for Halbert off the bench. After Forest Hill drew within 65-64 in the fourth quarter, Halbert drained a triple.
He had a fast-break layup off a turnover to make it 74-69, and his two free throws with 31 seconds left made it 78-73.
Halbert did all of his scoring after the first quarter. His back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter gave the Wave their first lead at 23-20.
“The shooting aspect of it, the coaches don’t notice when he makes and misses. We just keep telling him to play,” Tupelo coach Robert Green said.
Tupelo and Forest Hill (6-11) were never separated by more than five points. The Patriots rode athletic scorers George Marshall and Jymar Sheriff, who scored 32 and 22 points, respectively.
Forest Hill shot 50.9% from the field and 38.9% from behind the arc. Tupelo was even better, shooting 56.6% overall and 52.9% from deep. That helped offset a 31-15 rebounding disadvantage.
“In Jackson, that’s how they play ball,” Green said of Forest Hill’s high-paced style. “I was prepared for it. It’s one of those games where it took the boys a minute or two to figure out that, ‘Oh, coach Green wasn’t just talking. This is really how it is.’”
Gavin Shannon had 21 points for Tupelo, while London Fields added 12 and David Harbour had 11.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Tupelo scored three-straight buckets at the rim to take a 74-69 lead late in the fourth.
Point Maker: Halbert was 7 of 8 from the field and 2 of 2 at the free-throw line.
Talking Point: “I figured after two games in a row, second game we’d be tired. We didn’t come out the fastest, but we ended strong.” – Halbert