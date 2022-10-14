COLUMBUS — Fast starts are often what can make or break games. For Hamilton, it’s what separated the Lions early on Friday night in a crucial 1A division victory over West Lowndes, 41-36.
Coming into Columbus as the road team, the Lions needed to make a statement early, and they did just that through the running game of sophomore Kyzer Verner.
Verner ran for four touchdowns on the night as Hamilton stayed perfect in district play and unbeaten on the year.
“I think he could have had one more,” Hamilton head coach Wade Tackett said. “Kyzer’s special. He’s a special player and he’s only a sophomore. I can’t reiterate that enough. As a ninth grader, we saw what he could be, and he’s showing us that now.”
Hamilton (8-0, 4-0 3-1A) added another rushing touchdown before the end of the first quarter, a six-yard run from Qyatavius Blunt, who made his presence felt early on.
The Lions were able to establish the run game, but West Lowndes (5-3, 3-2) kept itself in the game from start to finish, down just 20-14 after the first quarter and getting as close as 34-30 in the fourth quarter after a successful two-point conversion following a touchdown run.
Quarterback Elijah Johnson had himself a game for the Panthers, running for three touchdowns, two of which came in the second half.
In a game that was littered with penalties and mistakes on both sides of the ball, the biggest mistake might have come with 1:59 left in the third quarter.
Hamilton had just been forced to punt, but on that punt, West Lowndes mistakenly touched the football, which the Lions quickly recovered.
That short field came in handy as Verner scored the third of his four touchdowns on the day with 11:51 left to play in the game.
Hamilton led 34-22 at that point and was able to maintain the lead, fending off a tough West Lowndes comeback.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Hamilton’s fumble recovery of a muffled punt from West Lowndes with just under two minutes left in the third quarter resulted in a key touchdown from Kyzer Verner.
Point Man: Verner rushed for over 150 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Talking Point: “Offensively, we moved the ball at will.” – Tackett
Notes
• West Lowndes, after scoring to make it 41-36 with 51 seconds left in the game, recovered its own onside kick before it went 10 yards, icing the game for Hamilton
• Hamilton improves to 4-0 in district play, tied with Vardaman at the top of district standings
• Next week, the Lions will take on Vardaman for the battle of the unbeatens in Region 3
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.