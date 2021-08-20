• The Lions' leader up front on both sides of the ball.
Gavin Lee, OL/DL, Sr.
• Expected to be in all three phases of the game, a player Tackett says he can trust and rely on.
COACHING ‘EM UP
New Hamilton coach Wade Tackett brings a state title from his time at Hollandale Simmons.
OFFENSE
Rye Howard (Sr.) at running back brings back the offensive firepower for the Lions, but Tackett hopes to have more playmakers step up around him.
Evan Pounders (Jr.) is in his second year starting at quarterback, and Parker Beasley (Jr.), Ran Honeycutt (Jr.) and Kaden Smith (Sr.) are all coming back at receiver.
It’s a veteran group up front as well with Quinn Pounders (Sr.), Gavin Lee (Sr.), Bailey Holloway (Sr.) and Ean Collum (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Pounders up front is the anchor of the defense, and he will be joined on the defensive line by Lee and Sean Potts (Jr.).
Josh Harrison (Jr.) is a returning starter at linebacker.
In the secondary, Smith and Ran Honeycutt (Jr.) have experience, and Tackett expects to have some underclassmen competing for spots there and at linebacker.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Beasley is going into his third year as the Lions’ kicker, but they are still having a battle in practice as to who will handle the punting.
X-FACTOR
The Lions have good offensive firepower with Howard returning, after putting up nearly 1,000 yards rushing last season. And they've seen Pounders mature at the quarterback position in the offseason.
COACH SPEAK
“We feel like right now, we are going to have a pretty deep roster for a 1A football team to make a good push. The good thing is that we are not just getting bodies out there, but we’re getting kids that have bought in and given some effort that are going to earn some spots. It’s some kids you might look at and think, I don’t think he can play for us, but his effort and motor tell us otherwise.” – Wade Tackett