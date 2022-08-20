Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 3-1A
2021 record: 5-7, 3-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Wade Tackett (2nd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ean Collum
OL/DL, Sr.
• Second team all-state selection as a junior.
Jacourey Miller
WR/DB, Jr.
• Led the Lions with 31 receptions for 450 yards, 5 TDs.
Kyzer Verner
RB/DB, So.
• Accounted for 779 all-purpose yards as a freshman.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Wade Tackett returns his entire staff from last year and is looking to take the Lions to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.
OFFENSE
Evan Pounders (Sr.) is a three-year returning starter at quarterback with freshman Chandler Cobb also seeing playing time.
Kyzer Verner (So.) takes over as the premier running back with Jordan Stanick (Jr.), Trent Jones (So.) and Justin Verner (Fr.) providing depth. Josh Harrison (Sr.) and Blake Gosa (Jr.) will fill the fullback/H-back roles with Colin Nevil (Sr.) at tight end.
Jacourey Miller (Jr.) returns as a threat out wide, along with Parker Beasley (Sr.), Qyatavius Blunt (Sr.), Jonathan Hughes (So.), Ashton Boeke (So.) and Dallas Davis (Fr.).
Ean Collum (Sr.) anchors the offensive line and will be joined by Sean Potts (Sr.), Julius Jones (So.), Rokelle Cox (Jr.) and either Xavier Bacallao (So.) or Zane Shields (Jr.).
DEFENSE
Collum and Ethan White (Jr.) will split time at nose guard with Potts and Cox filling in as the ends. Austin Escobar (Jr.) will also see time on the defensive line.
Beasley is a new addition to the linebacking core that returns Harrison, Stanick and Nevil. Boeke, Davis and Blunt will also see time there.
Miller, Kyzer Verner and Hughes are also threats in the secondary, but Ran Honeycutt (Sr.) is the leader of that group.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Beasley has handled placekicking duties all four years, while Pounders will take care of the punting. Miller, Verner, Hughes and Jones can all be threats in the return game.
X-FACTOR
The Lions boast speed at their offensive skill positions with playmakers like Miller and Kyzer Verner and also expect to have speed on the defensive side.
COACH SPEAK
“We have a lot of weapons where we feel like we can spread it out and throw it around if we want to or bring you in with two tight ends and two fullbacks and pound it if we need to. Our strength is personnel and depth because we have a lot of it. We have athleticism on both sides of the football.” – Wade Tackett
