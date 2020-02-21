Brady Davis has only one goal left to check off for his high school baseball career: win the MHSAA Class 1A state championship.
The Hamilton senior, a first-team Journal All-Area player a year ago, returns after a stellar junior season where he helped lead Hamilton to a 22-7 record and a South Half championship appearance.
Hamilton has since moved back to the North and returns the majority of its pitching staff. That staff is led by Davis, a lefty who sits between 84-86 mph with his fastball.
“My expectation this year is to win it all,” Davis said. “I feel like we have the team to do it and we have the heart to do it. We know what we can do, no matter the age of our guys. We have some young kids this year that can step up and fill in those missing spots the way we need them to.”
Davis’ junior season was nothing short of spectacular, both on the mound and at the plate. He posted a 10-1 record on the mound with a 1.28 ERA with two saves, and he struck out 131 batters in 71 1/3 innings.
At the plate, he led his team with a .477 batting average with eight doubles, three triples, four home runs, 32 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
“He’s the man for us,” coach Lewis Earnest said. “He’s so good on the mound and he can explode at any moment at the plate. Being left-handed helps him up there, and he’s got some movement on the ball that troubles people. But he’s a strike thrower and he locates well.”
Earnest lets Davis call his own games on the mound, and said he’s played enough baseball in his life to have a feel for what works for him. He will commandeer a pitching staff that returns 19 of the team’s 22 wins from a year ago.
At the plate is a different story. The Lions lost five senior starters from last year and return only five players who had more than 35 at-bats. With the losses, Earnest said Davis will have to carry a bigger load of the offense on his back.
Davis is prepared to do so. He knows the extra pressure will be there, but putting the team on his back isn’t something he is afraid of doing.
“I’m not too worried about the pressure,” Davis said. “With my boys behind me, I feel like I can do anything.”