HATLEY – Hamilton showcased its variety of offensive weapons in its season opener on Friday night.
The Lions saw six different players find the end zone as they strolled past county rival Hatley, 41-6, to break a six-game losing streak against the Tigers.
"We stalled out and turned it over on downs in our first possession, but then slowed it down and scored on our next five drives in a row," Hamilton coach Wade Tackett said. "We got through this one 1-0 and got a lot of people touches on offense and a lot of reps on defense, so we're building that depth."
Quarterback Evan Pounders started off the scoring with a four-yard keeper in the first and hit Ashton Boeke for a 14-yard touchdown strike with 37 seconds left in the second quarter.
Kyzer Verner found the end zone twice - on a two-yard run midway through the second quarter and for a 31-yard score in the third. Quatavius Blunt and Trent Jones each also had second half touchdowns of 46 and seven yards respectively.
"Trent is a shifty, fast kid, and we came into this one wanting to get him a lot of touches," Tackett said. "Evan (Pounders) is miles from where he was a year ago, and he really makes this offense go."
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: After turning it over on downs on a promising first drive, Hamilton scored four plays into its next one and piled it on from there.
Point Man: Kyzer Verner had a pair of touchdowns and 60 yards rushing in two and a half quarters of play.
Talking Point: "Our defense played stellar tonight, and I felt like we were in the backfield more often than not tonight." - Tackett
NOTES
- Hamilton's Ran Honeycutt had an interception in the third quarter.
- The shutout was broken up by a late run from Hatley freshman Braden Pyron.
- Hatley faces another county rival in Smithville next week. Hamilton will go to McAdams.
