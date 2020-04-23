Another coaching legend in Northeast Mississippi is hanging up his cleats.
Hamilton baseball coach Lewis Earnest is retiring after 28 years, 26 of those spent as the head coach of the Lions.
“I didn’t really know if this was the right time, and I still don’t know, but my wife is retiring, and I don’t know how many years I will have left, and you want to enjoy it,” Earnest said. “What’s been good about this is that I started getting texts and posts from former players and coaches, and I told one of them that I love the game and love Hamilton, but I love Debbie more.”
Earnest won three state titles in 1997, 1999 and 2001 and led Hamilton to the state championship series 11 times total, also adding three state championships as a slow-pitch softball coach, including one in his final season in 2012.
“There are a lot of games and moments that stand out over the years,” Earnest said. “Each championship was unique, and there were special things about all of them. We won all three in baseball at home, which was great, and I was able to coach all three of my children and either win or get to state with all of them.”
Earnest posted a 536-238 record in 26 seasons as Hamilton’s baseball coach, winning 18 division championships and missing the playoffs just once.
The Lions finished out 2019 a game away from the state championship series, falling to Stringer in the South finals and posting a 22-7 record. They were 5-4 before the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“We had a couple of really good years in 2018 and 2019, too," Earnest said. "The atmosphere we had at those last few playoff games the last two years, that’s the way it used to be back in the ‘90s and early 2000s when things were really rolling good. It kind of brought all that back.
"I feel like we would have had a real good year this year and that we had the pitching to carry us a long way.”
Assistant coach Dallas Flippo has been named the Lions' next head coach, and Earnest said he knows the program is in good hands.
“Dallas is from here, and so is his wife, and he loves Hamilton and people around here love him,” Earnest said. “That helps to know that I know someone is going to take it that will care about it and try to keep it going.
"It’s hard to step away because I’m going to miss the field, being here and being around the kids.”