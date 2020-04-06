Trent Hammond has resigned after seven years as Tupelo’s head football coach.
Hammond announced his plans to his team on Monday night in a video. He said in the video that he has taken a job in another school district.
He tallied a 64-24 overall record and reached the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs in all seven years. He led Tupelo to one state championship appearance in 2013.
“I think everyone has that time, and this has just been something that has weighed on my mind for a while,” Hammond told the Daily Journal. “I have my years and everything. I just felt like this was the best thing for me to do at the time.”
He joined Tupelo High school in January of 2013 after serving as the head coach at Amory High school for three years. He has also served as head coach of Lawrence County, Water Valley and Franklin County.
He leaves Tupelo with a 152-74 overall record as a head coach and has been named the Daily Journal’s Coach of the Year twice – in 2011 at Amory and in 2013 at Tupelo.
He inherited a Tupelo team in 2012 that went 4-7 and missed the playoffs and reached the MHSAA Class 6A state championship the next season.
He then led Tupelo to two Division 1-6A championships and back-to-back undefeated regular seasons in 2016 and 2017.
“It’s been great being here,” Hammond said. “It’s not so much about me. I’m just so proud of the kids that I got to coach at Tupelo. We had some really great kids that came through that played so hard and believed in us and me. I’ve had great coaches that have worked with me …”
“From the first day I got here, the kids got on board and believed in what we told them.”
Hammond said after serving as a head coach for 19 of his 25 years, he will be taking an assistant's role in his new job.
“I’m not ruling out that I won’t ever be a head coach again, but it’s going to be exciting and new for me,” Hammond said. "I’m excited for that chance to work with a bright young coach and hopefully I can bring something to the table.”