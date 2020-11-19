Keondra Hampton was the missing piece Itawamba AHS needed.
After three years of playing point guard for Tupelo, Hampton transferred to Fulton for his senior season. He’s averaging 10.8 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the Indians (3-1), and he’s already making everyone around him better.
“His basketball IQ is through the ceiling,” IAHS coach Darryl Wilson said. “He sees things that guys on my team are not used to recognizing. He surprises them with passes, and I tell them every day, ‘Expect the unexpected with Keondra.’”
IAHS lost a dynamic point guard prior to last season when Jamerison Martin transferred to Amory. And 6-foot-5 center Davon Wilder went down with an ACL injury.
The Indians struggled, going 8-19.
“Overall last year the team grew,” Wilson said. “I was very impressed with the progress that we made. But I do know this season is going to be a lot brighter.”
Just as big as Hampton’s arrival has been Wilder’s return. The senior is off to a monstrous start, averaging 25.7 points and 14.7 rebounds per game. He’s shooting 73% from the field.
Taking it higher
In a 77-76 win over New Albany last week, Wilder had 27 points and 18 rebounds, and he made the game-winning free throw with 3 seconds left in overtime.
“I think he can take it to a higher level with Keondra, because he’s giving him the ball in the right positions to score the basketball,” said Wilson. “He had the ACL injury last year where he missed all last season, so I know he’s very excited to come back this year and get this season going.”
Hampton had 13 assists and six steals in that win, which was a big confidence booster for IAHS.
“He really refused to let the guys quit. He kept pushing, kept driving,” Wilson said.
It’s hardly been a two-man show for Itawamba. Senior Caden Prestage is averaging 14.0 ppg and dropped 31 on Saltillo in a 79-72 win Tuesday. Arvesta Troupe, a 6-3 junior, is averaging 19.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and junior Dequann Waters is averaging 11.5 ppg.
And the Indians aren’t even at full strength yet. Isaac Smith, who led the team in assists, rebounds and steals last season, is still playing football.
“It’s just amazing right now what’s going on,” Wilson said. “I know it’s early on, and we’ll just see how it goes.”
Itawamba returns to action tonight when it hosts Booneville, the Daily Journal’s No. 4-ranked team.