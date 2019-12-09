SALTILLO • T.J. Hannah and Saltillo flattened New Site on Monday night.
Hannah had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers, ranked No. 4 by the Daily Journal, cruised to a 75-48 victory in front of a packed gym.
It was the first loss of the season for No. 6 New Site (10-1), and it was never really in doubt.
“We were flat,” New Site coach Rick Howell said. “I knew it today in practice. I said, ‘You guys are going to get beat by 10 or 20 the way you’re playing right now.’”
It was a 22-point game by halftime, as Cade Hamm’s 3-point shooting got Saltillo (9-1) off to a fast start. The sophomore made 4 of 6 from downtown, all in the first half, and finished with 13 points.
“He changed the game and got everybody else going, and we just kept feeding off that,” Saltillo coach Craig Lauderdale said.
Hannah, meanwhile, got stronger as the game went on. He scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Tigers continued to open up their lead.
New Site was led by Ethan Eaton’s 16 points. Sharpshooter Walker Moreland was held to six points – 11 below his average – thanks to the defensive work of Dee Howell and E.J. Fisk.
(G) New Site 54, Saltillo 53: Hannah Campbell drained a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to keep No. 4 New Site undefeated.
Saltillo couldn’t close the deal at the free throw line in the final minute, and the Lady Royals (12-0) took advantage. Madison Gardner made one of two free throws with 6.4 seconds left, and New Site quickly got down the floor.
Campbell caught a pass on the left wing and let fly from about 25 feet.
“She had struggled most of the night, but it still didn’t matter. She wanted the ball and we wanted her to have it,” New Site coach Byron Sparks said.
Campbell finished with 17 points, while Mya Bobo led Saltillo (4-7) with 21.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: The Tigers outscored New Site 19-3 in the second quarter, allowing just one field goal.
Point Maker: Hannah shot 13 of 18 from the field.
Talking Point: “They went to their 1-2-2 and it kind of left (Hannah) open in the middle, and he did what he’s supposed to,” Lauderdale said.