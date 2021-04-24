ELLISTOWN – East Union not only knows how to win, it knows how to have fun while doing it.
The Lady Urchins wielded pool noodles and party hats in the dugout, and on the field they rolled to a 16-1 win in three innings over Pelahatchie to complete a two-game sweep of this Class 2A first-round playoff series on Saturday.
“We usually do this when it comes playoff time,” senior Maggie McVey said. “We just like to have fun and make the best of the moment.”
McVey had four RBIs on the day, and her three-run double sparked a nine-run first inning. It was a much faster start for East Union (19-8) than in Friday’s Game 1, a 10-0 win. In that game, the Lady Urchins only managed three runs in the first three innings.
“We’ve got a lot of young kids. When COVID shut us down last year we graduated six, so we’ve got a lot of kids who have never been here,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “I think there was probably even some nerves on that side of it.”
The Lady Urchins won Saturday despite getting just five hits. Pelahatchie (12-11) had pitching issues, with several hit batters and walks.
East Union extended its lead to 13-1 in the second inning with the aid of four-straight hit-by-pitches. It got three more runs in the third without recording a base hit.
Emily Coggin got the win in the pitcher’s circle. She allowed four hits, struck out six and walked none.
The Lady Urchins will face O’Bannon in the second round, which starts Monday. And you can bet the East Union dugout will be lively.
“I feel like it keeps us up and in a good mood and have positive energy throughout the whole game,” McVey said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: East Union had four hits in the first inning, including a two-run double by Addison Clayton, who hit a line drive off the pitcher’s leg, causing the ball to roll past the first base line.
Big Stat: Pelahatchie pitchers hit eight East Union batters, including three with the bases loaded.
Coach Speak: “I don’t mind them acting goofy. At least they’re having a good time.” – Blythe