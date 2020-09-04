Ready or not, the Ty Hardin era begins for Tupelo football tonight.
The Golden Wave and their new head coach will travel to Neshoba Central to open the season. Is Hardin ready?
“No, I’m not,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I’d ever be ready.”
Neshoba Central, which went 10-4 and reached the Class 5A North final last season, will provide a fiery baptism for the 32-year-old Hardin. The Rockets return several starters, including running back Jarquez Hunter. The SEC prospect rushed for 2,088 yards and 29 touchdowns last season.
“Hunter’s the best football player in the state, I think, athlete-wise,” Hardin said. “He’s dynamic. He’s a touchdown waiting to happen every time he touches the ball.”
Last season, Tupelo was one of the few teams to hold Hunter in check, limiting him to 103 yards on 23 carries in a 24-6 win. Neshoba Central coach Patrick Schoolar said Hunter is eager to get another crack at Tupelo.
“He is the ultimate competitor,” Schoolar said. “I don’t try to build him up or blow him up more than what he is, but he definitely hates getting beat.”
COVID concerns
Hunter and the rest of the Rockets aren’t all Hardin must contend with. Hardin said 25 players have had to quarantine the past few weeks due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
Those players, including about 10 starters, will be limited tonight due to missing so many practices.
“We’re going over there handcuffed and with not a lot of reps,” Hardin said. “But it is what it is. We get to play a football game.”
One advantage for Tupelo is that Hardin has installed new offensive and defensive systems, so last year’s game film can help Schoolar only so much. But the question is how well the Golden Wave can execute the new schemes.
“We know the playbook pretty decently, but we’ve got to go and execute the playbook,” Hardin said. “When you have guys in and out missing because of quarantine concerns, it’s kind of hard to do some of that.”