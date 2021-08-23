TUPELO – What Ty Hardin saw Friday night is essentially what he expects to see throughout the coming football season.
Tupelo’s second-year coach led his team through a two-quarter jamboree against DeSoto Central, with the Golden Wave posting a 10-0 win. The defense created four turnovers, and the offense took advantage.
“Our offense is going to piggy-back off our defense,” Hardin said. “We force turnovers and play good special teams, play championship defense, and the offense capitalize when they can – and the offense, we know there’s a lot of talent in it, but it’ll keep growing.”
The offense has some new faces in key positions, most notably at quarterback and running back. Sophomores Lake Reed and Jeremiah Harrell are vying for the QB job, and Hardin isn’t ready yet to name a starter.
Two other sophomores, Jaboree Dooley and Quay Middlebrooks, are the lead candidates at running back. Several other young players got snaps Friday due to starters being sidelined by either COVID-19 or injury.
“We had a lot of young guys get a lot of reps. We’re a young team,” Hardin said. “We’re going to get better each game.”
The first game is this Friday at Lafayette, the reigning Division 1-5A champ. The Commodores boast a defense that could be just as strong as Tupelo’s. Lafayette’s D is led by lineman D.J. Burgess and linebacker Mario Wilbourn.
Hardin believes that’s as good a place as any to start.
“They play that physical, tough brand of football,” he said. “They’re a championship program. We’re not going to expect anything different once we go over there. We know it’s going to be a dogfight, they’re going to get after us, and that’s what we want.”