Ty Hardin has few concerns with his offensive line.
That might seem surprising, seeing as how left tackle Zay Alexander – a Mississippi State signee – is graduating. Those are literally some big shoes to fill.
However, three starters will be back this fall. And Hardin, whose Golden Wave wrapped up spring ball on Tuesday, loves the group he has up front.
“They’re a close-knit group,” Hardin said. “They understand the offense, they know the offense. They’re good at moving bodies, and they’re good at understanding our system.”
The big brain in the middle of the line is center Mason Waddle, who at 5-foot-10, 230 pounds is easily Tupelo’s smallest lineman. He moved into the starting lineup early last season and has solidified himself as the unit’s leader.
“He’s like the quarterback of that front,” Hardin said. “He studies football on his own. He’s a lot smarter than us. He’s probably not going to be a coach one day, but he’s a kid that could be a coach one day.”
But what about Waddle’s size? Well, he’s put on 30 pounds this offseason.
“He’s such a technician,” said Hardin. “I’m not worried about Mason Waddle whatsoever up front. He blocked (bigger players) all season.”
The other returning O-line starters are seniors Caden Hodges, who is moving from right tackle to left tackle, and Michael Wallace, a guard. Junior Julian Jakobe and senior Jalen White, both of whom have taken varsity snaps, will fill out the starting lineup.
Exiting spring, Hardin is upbeat about the offense as a whole. Nearly all the major skill players return, and some younger players will vie for playing time. Braylon Mathews, a rising junior, could fill the role K.D. Gibson had last year as a big downfield threat.
“He’s a kid that’s super athletic, can fly, strong as an ox,” Hardin said.
Tupelo opens the 2023 season on Aug. 26 – a Saturday – against Whitehaven (Tenn.). The game will be played at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.
