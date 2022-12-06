Tupelo’s football team didn’t win a state championship this season, but it accomplished something that’s perhaps even more important.
Even in the heartbreaking aftermath of a loss to Starkville in the Class 6A North final on Nov. 25, third-year head coach Ty Hardin was able to maintain perspective on the larger picture.
“They changed the narrative of what people think of Tupelo going forward, and I’m proud of them for that,” he said.
Tupelo went 13-1 and dominated most of its opponents. The Starkville game – a 41-32 loss – was an outlier for the defense, which prior to that night had allowed 17 whole points at home all season. Actually the defense had only allowed 10; the other seven points were scored by Clinton’s defense during garbage time.
Opponents had a third-down conversion rate of just 25%. Tupelo forced 28 turnovers and recorded 34 sacks. Cornerback Fred Adams and safety Zech Pratt – both seniors – combined to make 11 interceptions, and they’ll be difficult to replace. End Jamarion Scott, the Wave’s top sack man, graduates. However, most of the linebackers return, and freshman defensive lineman JaReylan McCoy is a star in the making.
Offensively, the Wave had a knack for explosive plays. Quarterback Jeremiah Harrell displayed a newfound accuracy and was keen on spreading the ball among a bevy of receivers. Receiver J.Q. Witherspoon was a beast in the open field, with a lightning-fast first step and speed to spare.
Harrell and Witherspoon both return next season, along with 1,000-yard rusher Qua Middlebrooks. The big losses on that side of the ball are left tackle Zay Alexander and leading receiver K.D. Gibson. Three starters return on the line, including center Mason Waddle.
All of that to say: People have to take Tupelo football seriously now. This is a program that from the outside has often been perceived as soft and not committed to winning. After following the Wave closely the last three seasons, I can assure you that those labels no longer apply. One reason they don’t is because Hardin constantly reminds his players of that perception, and they’ve been motivated to shed it.
If you want a good example, take a look at Adams, the cornerback. Following the Starkville loss, he was inconsolable, as were many players. I’ve seen a lot of players’ tears over the years, but Adams was literally shaking with grief as he hugged a loved one. It was a more intense reaction than I’m used to seeing.
I’ve known Fred since he and my son played youth baseball together several years ago. I’ve long been familiar with his passion for competing and winning and being the best player on the field. His attitude is reflected in his teammates.
And that’s why I believe this season will not be a one-off for Tupelo. Hardin is building something special, and people had better recognize it, because that’s the new narrative.
