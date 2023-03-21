ENTERPRISE – Landon Harmon has slid comfortably into the role of ace.
The tall, lanky sophomore had a stellar outing Tuesday night, striking out 13 and walking none as No 3-ranked East Union beat cross-county rival West Union 8-2.
Harmon (4-1), a Mississippi State commit, has won four-straight decisions. His ascension in the rotation has eased the loss of Rudy Baldwyn, who pitched the Urchins to the Class 2A state title last season.
“We count on him, and he’s good,” East Union coach Jamie Russell said.
Harmon was spotted an early lead as the Urchins (11-4) scored three runs in the top of the first. Rett Johnson launched a two-run home run to the opposite field to kickstart the scoring.
It was a 4-0 lead when No. 8 West Union (8-1) finally started making solid contact off Harmon. The Eagles collected both of their runs and five of their six hits in the third and fourth innings but still trailed 7-2 entering the fifth.
West Union stranded three runners in scoring position over those two frames.
“We had some insurance runs, so I wasn’t really worried about that,” Harmon said. “I was just going to flick them in there, and if they hit them, they hit them.”
Of his 13 strikeouts, nine came against the 3-4-5-6 hitters in West Union’s lineup. He got into only three three-ball counts in 6 1-3 innings of work.
“When you can throw that first slider for a strike and (hitters) not even even swing at it, it’s really critical for the whole at-bat,” Harmon said. “That first pitch is so important – a lot of people take it for granted.”
East Union scored three runs with the aid of two errors in the fourth, and that chased West Union starter Benton Burks (2-1). He was charged with seven runs on six hits.
The Urchins added to their lead in the sixth when Tristan Baldwyn smacked a solo homer.
“Harmon’s probably as good an arm as you’ll see. When you fall down 4-0 and you’re fighting from behind the rest of the night, it really puts you behind the 8-ball,” West Union coach Ashley Russell said.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Jude Treadaway led off the game with a single and scored on Johnson’s homer. Ben Basil added an RBI groundout later in the inning.
Big Stat: Of Harmon’s 102 pitches, 73 were for strikes.
Coach Speak: “He’s got a two-seamer running and really relied on his off-speed against those big guys and setting them up. He did a really great job of hitting his spots.” – Jamie Russell
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.