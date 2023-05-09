BLUE SPRINGS — On a night where they weren’t clicking quite the way they have been in the playoffs so far, the East Union Urchins were able to make the plays they had to make in a big win.
The Urchins opened the third round of the Class 2A tournament with a 3-0 win over the Eupora Eagles on Tuesday night.
East Union had won its previous four playoff games by a combined score of 48-3.
The offense struggled a bit, but it didn’t need to do much for Landon Harmon. The pitcher went all seven innings, allowing no runs and two hits while walking two and striking out four.
Harmon saw early in the game that Eupora (15-10) was anticipating the fastball. So when he began to switch things up, the Eagles had a hard time adjusting.
“I think off-speed was the most important today,” he said. “When I did throw a fastball, they were on time for it.”
The slider was perhaps his most dependable off-speed pitch.
“When I throw it more over the top, it tends to drop more,” he said. “So it’s kind of like a slider-curveball.”
The Urchins took a 1-0 lead in the first but stranded five runners in the first four innings. In the eyes of coach Chris Basil, the offense’s shortcomings made Harmon’s performance that much more imperative.
“We just didn’t do a good job. We weren’t disciplined at the plate tonight,” Basil said. “So we've got to give all the credit to him.”
East Union (26-5) was able to add some insurance late in the game.
Rett Johnson lined a triple down the right field line with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Two batters later, Ross Cochran drove him home on a groundout. It was Cochran's team-leading second RBI of the day.
With one out in the sixth, Ben Basil reached second base on a throwing error for what would've been a groundout. Connor Timms brought him home on a single to make it 3-0.
Harmon then retired the side in order in the top of the seventh to give the Urchins the win and a 1-0 series lead.
Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Eupora.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: The first of Cochran’s two RBIs came in the bottom of the first, when he lined a single into center field with two outs.
Big Stat: This was the seventh shutout thrown by East Union this season.
Coach Speak: “It’s baseball. Some games you're going to swing it well. Some games you're not. You just count on the pitching to do their job and you've just got to figure out a way to come up with awesome runs, and I thought we did that tonight.” — Basil
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.