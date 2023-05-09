djr-2023-05-10-sport-east-union-harmon-arp1

East Union's Landon Harmon gets the start on the mound against Eupora on Tuesday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

BLUE SPRINGS — On a night where they weren’t clicking quite the way they have been in the playoffs so far, the East Union Urchins were able to make the plays they had to make in a big win.

Newsletters

James Murphy is a preps and college sports reporter for the Daily Journal. You can reach him at james.murphy@journalinc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you