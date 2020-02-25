Just a little bit of scoring help can go a long way for R’Daztiny Harris and the Hickory Flat girls.
Harris has accounted for 49.5% of her team’s points this season and leads the state in scoring at 26.8 points per game. The senior is surrounded by young players, none of whom average double digits.
But in a Class 1A second-round playoff win against Wheeler on Friday, freshmen Dalayni Odom and Abby Tatum scored a combined 17 points to complement Harris’ 28-point effort.
“I appreciate the fact that they stepped up, and I think it’ll carry on into this state tournament,” Harris said.
The Lady Rebels (28-4) face three-time reigning state champ Pine Grove at 4 p.m. Thursday at ICC in the quarterfinals. When these teams met Feb. 7, Pine Grove won 49-34, with Harris scoring 27 points.
“We’re going to have to have more than one player score,” Hickory Flat coach Brent Kuhl said. “We’re going to have to win as a team.”
While that’s true, it still starts with Harris. Even with teams scheming to slow her down, she has been remarkably consistent. Harris has scored 30 or more points in a game 11 times this season and is shooting 45% from the floor.
This isn’t completely new territory for Harris, who’s always been a prolific scorer. She averages 20.0 ppg for her career, but her previous season high was 22.5 ppg as a sophomore.
Entering the season, it was no secret Harris would have to carry a larger scoring load.
“I know it’s something I have to do,” she said, “so I just put it on my back and go with it.”
Harris does a lot more than score. She also averages 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game.
“This year is totally different than any year she’s played,” Kuhl said. “Other years we’d all look at her and go, wow, what an athlete, what a ballplayer. But this year, I mean, she has totally taken the team on her back. She’s in the 30s or high 20s every ballgame because she knows she has to.”
Tatum is the Lady Rebels’ second-leading scorer at 6.9 ppg, followed by junior Jenna Poff at 5.6. Neither were factors the first time Hickory Flat played Pine Grove, but Harris expects this time to be different.
“I think we’re better prepared as in our practices have been more intense, our mindset is better,” she said. “We’re way more confident this time.”