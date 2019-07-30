Brandon Harris is small, but that tends to work to his advantage.
For one, it’s hard for defenders to get a bead on the West Point senior, who is one of the area’s top running quarterbacks. He even frustrates his own coach during practices.
“I work on the defensive side of the ball,” Chris Chambless said, “and it’s frustrating for us over there on defense sometimes because you can’t find him. He kind of gets lost in there, and next thing you know, you look up and he’s 20 yards downfield.”
Because of his 5-foot-6 frame, teams sometimes underestimated Harris last season. That probably won’t be the case this fall, as West Point aims for a fourth-straight Class 5A state championship.
Harris rushed for 1,225 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Green Wave went 14-1. Working in a two-QB system, he was able to burn opponents from different spots on the field – running back, wide receiver and slot receiver.
At quarterback, Harris sometimes line up in the shotgun, sometimes under center.
“I like the shotgun better, because I can see everything above the line,” Harris said. “I can read the defense good and see how everything is going to be.”
There’s not much he can do about his height, but Harris did pack on about 20 pounds this offseason. He’s up to 175.
“He’s got great balance, great vision, and he’s hard to tackle,” Chambless said. “He plays a lot bigger than what he is. He’s very strong, not only physically but mentally.”
One more responsibility has been added to Harris’ plate this season: leadership. West Point is having to break in several new faces on offense, and Harris is the point man when it comes to keeping things in order on the field.
Small as he is, his presence looms large.
“He understands now he’s in those shoes – that he could be the quiet one last year and dominate; now he’s got to be the loud one and dominate,” Chambless said. “When he talks, our guys listen. And a lot of our coaches listen, too.”