Allyson Harrison’s dad is still pushing her toward greatness.
Bobby Harrison died from pancreatic cancer when Allyson was 12, but what he instilled in her has made the South Pontotoc junior one of the top pitchers in the area.
Allyson started pitching at 8 years old. Bobby told her he wanted her to play softball in college, and at the rate she’s going, that’s all but a given.
“I know he’s watching me. He’s always wanted me to get better,” Allyson said. “He loved softball, and that what made me love softball, and that’s what’s really motivated me to get better. Because I wasn’t always the best, and since he passed away I’ve really gotten into it and improved a lot.”
Last season, Harrison posted a 21-3-2 record with a 0.97 ERA and 198 strikeouts. She led the Lady Cougars to the Class 3A state championship.
She’s not the most overpowering pitcher, but Harrison has seven pitches and can dominate a game as well as any fireballer. She’s already adept at locating and spinning pitches, but she wants to get even better in those areas.
Coach Adam Patterson said Harrison is one of the hardest workers he’s ever had.
“When everybody is gone from practice, she’s still there pitching. She works every day,” Patterson said.
Although her dad is gone, Harrison still has a strong support system in place: mother Lori, grandmother June Kirby, and younger sister Morgan.
“They have been behind me. They’ve supported me,” Harrison said. “They’ve driven me to every travel ball tournament and college camps, giving me every opportunity.”
Harrison has been pitching for South Pontotoc since seventh grade, and she became a mainstay in the circle her freshman year. All her hard work came to fruition with last season’s title run, and now the challenge is to see if Harrison and the Lady Cougars can contend in 4A.
Six starters are gone from last year’s squad.
“We’re a very young team, but this team that’s coming in behind me, they were undefeated in JV,” Harrison said. “They’ve seen us win, and that’s motivated them to want to win and have a state championship of their own. They’re very good players and want to win bad, like I do.”