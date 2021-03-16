FULTON • Allyson Harrison wasn't perfect on Tuesday night, but she was very close.
The senior pitcher's perfect game bid was broken up in the bottom of the seventh, but her performance in the circle guided No. 2-ranked South Pontotoc to a 6-1 win over No. 6 Itawamba AHS in both team's Division 2-4A opener.
Harrison totaled 15 strikeouts, giving up one run on two hits and a walk in the final frame.
“I can’t be perfect,” said Harrison. “I wish she wouldn’t have got that hit. But my team backed me up the whole game, and I think we played well.”
Harrison mowed through the Lady Indians (7-4, 0-1) through the first three innings, striking out eight of the first nine batters.
“We need her to pitch well for us to be able to compete,” said South Pontotoc head coach Adam Patterson. “She works hard and we expect her to do well, and we need her to do well for us to be good.”
South Pontotoc (9-1, 1-0) had trouble with IAHS pitcher Lexi Green early on as well. Green pitched to contact and the Lady Cougars couldn't capitalize, with just one hit through the first three innings.
The second time through the lineup, South Pontotoc finally found some holes. A one-out error in the fourth opened the door for Maddie Holcomb's RBI triple, followed by an RBI single from Secora Weeks for a 2-0 lead.
“We finally got adjusted on offense and put a few hits together,” said Patterson. “I thought we hit it hard the first three innings, but it was right to them. It’s just part of it.”
The Lady Cougars added four runs in the sixth beginning with an RBI double from Weeks, who was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs. An error followed by an RBI groundout from Kilynn Carlisle and an RBI single from Arlee McClellan gave them a 6-0 lead.
IAHS broke up the perfect game with a leadoff walk and added two one-out singles to load the bases, where Kaylee Owens scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: South Pontotoc scored four runs on four hits and two errors in the sixth.
Big Stat: The Lady Cougars collected nine hits and struck out just three times.
Coach Speak: “She was unhittable tonight. She had four or five pitches working, and she threw them whenever she wanted to. I was glad to show some signs of life there late, but she was just so good tonight.” – IAHS head coach Jeffrey Mann, on Harrison