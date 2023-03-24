Anthony Hart has had a remarkable coaching career, and the plan is to finish it at the place where he had the most success.
In 24 years as a head football coach, Hart has experienced just one losing season: his very first, at West Lauderdale back in 1997. He has a career record of 220-72-1, with 80 of those wins coming at Lafayette from 2005 to 2011. Over Hart’s last two seasons there, the Commodores went a combined 32-0 and won two state championships.
He then left for Franklin County — where he had coached prior to Lafayette — and also coached at Madison Central and Brookhaven Academy. And while Brookhaven is Hart’s original home, the call of Lafayette proved too strong to resist. And so Hart will once again lead the Dores, having been hired on March 7 to replace Michael Fair, who took the Grenada head post.
“I love Lafayette, and to me it’s the best football coaching job out there,” Hart said.
His connection to the school and community remain strong. Both of Hart’s sons graduated from Lafayette, as well as a daughter-in-law, and his daughter attended the school system for several years.
“The kids change some, but the school kind of stays the same — same type of people, same things going on. It’s just a good place,” Hart said.
At 57 years old, Hart is looking to make this his final coaching stop. Given his track record, he should be able to stay on the job as long as he wishes.
Save for that first season at West Lauderdale, Hart’s teams have never missed the playoffs. He’s achieved double-digit wins 10 times, with four such seasons coming at Lafayette.
He said there’s no great secret to his success: you need good players and good assistant coaches.
Perhaps most important of all: consistency in his own approach.
“First of all, I think it’s important to stress the right things — hard work, team attitude, good relationships with the players and the people around the program. All those things are important, and I’ve tried to maintain that consistency through my career.”
Lafayette has remained a power since Hart left in 2011. Under two different coaches since then — Eric Robertson and Fair — the Commodores have gone 96-46. Fair led them to the 4A state title in 2016.
This was a no-brainer move for both Lafayette and Hart because it’s a perfect match.
“We feel like Oxford is our second home,” he said. “We enjoyed living there, enjoyed going to church there and developing friendships there.”
He also enjoyed winning there, and there should be plenty more of that to come.
