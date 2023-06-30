NEW SITE – Biggersville’s basketball team expects to win, but not in the summer.
After winning back-to-back Class 1A state championships, the Lions lost in the quarterfinals last season. That hasn’t sat well with the returning players.
“We’ve got to get back,” senior Jathan Hatch said. “That’s all we talk about every day, getting back to it.”
Hatch and his teammates had just lost a tight summer league game against Saltillo on Thursday, but that’s not the kind of loss that bothers the Lions. For coach Cliff Little, summer is a time for experimentation and identity seeking.
Wins don’t matter.
“I probably have the worst summer record of any coach in America,” Little said. “We try to play a lot of guys, and if they want to see something in their game next year, I like to see them try to do it right here. …
“We like to see people shoot from the outside that may not normally shoot. Kind of expand their role and be real uncomfortable in the summer.”
Hatch, for example, has been working on his jump shot, and he’s gotten more consistent with it. He’s one of the area’s top returning players, having averaged 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game last season.
Hatch is part of a solid returning core that also includes senior Tre Gunn (13.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and sophomore Brooks Seago (12.0 ppg, 3.0 assists per game).
“I feel like we’ve got the best (core) since my freshman year, when we had Cam Smith and them,” Hatch said. “I feel like we’re going to be very good and be state champs again, hopefully.”
Hatch’s future is in football – he recently committed to the University of Louisville – but his focus on the basketball court is laser sharp. He’s the kind of player who can carry a team a long way.
“We play off Jathan,” Little said. “Jathan’s able to do things that most humans can’t do. He’s just a freakish athlete. You don’t get those very often.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.