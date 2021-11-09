Jathan Hatch had big shoes to fill with Goldman Butler moving on as the lead back in a powerful Biggersville offense.
Butler rushed for 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns on 215 carries to lead the Lions to their first Class 1A state championship game appearance, but with last year’s defensive coordinator Case Ingram stepping up as the new head coach, the offensive play calling is more balanced this season.
Still, Hatch is doing his part to keep Biggersville’s offensive firepower on pace with last season’s production, rushing for 909 yards and 15 TDs on 95 carries.
And a bulk of it has come over the last five weeks, as the light has been coming on for the sophomore, who found some physicality to go with his game-changing speed.
“The Smithville game is really kind of when it triggered for him. He really starting running the ball in between the tackles very physically,” Ingram said. “Just from there, it’s just taken off, and he’s learned, ‘Yes, I’m 6-2 and 200 pounds. Yes I’ve got good speed, but I can also be a very physical runner.’ And he’s been running great since.”
Hatch’s late season development has been allowed to blossom due to the amount of options in the Biggersville (8-2) offense.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Rowsey returns as a second-year starter, and his experience opened the Lions’ playbook even more this season. Rowsey also has weapons like Zae Davis, Dietrich Shugars, JaRell Jones, and his brother, Dylan Rowsey, to depend on in making plays.
Biggersville finished the regular season scoring 41.3 points per game after defeating Ashland 47-0 last Thursday.
“Earlier in the year, we probably averaged throwing the ball 20 times a game. But that number has kind of dwindled with having a couple of rain games and things like that,” said Ingram of the balanced offense. “It’s always nice going into games, knowing if this isn’t working, I’ll always have this, or I have this to fall back on.”
The Lions look to start the journey back to the 1A title game with a first-round playoff matchup with South Delta on Friday. A win there would push them into a second-round game between the winner of Okolona and perennial 1A power Simmons. Then, there’s Tupelo Christian potentially waiting in the wings from there.
The path to Hattiesburg is far from a cake walk.
“I think this year the road is tougher than it was last year when we made it. I really do,” said Ingram. “There’s a lot of very good, quality teams we might have to play.”