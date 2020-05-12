Richard Russo has found the man to run his offense.
Former Ripley head coach Sam Hathorn was approved Monday as offensive coordinator for Tishomingo County. It’s the first major hire for Russo, who took the head post in early April.
Hathorn led Ripley for three seasons, compiling a record of 10-23 before resigning following last season. He was the Tigers’ offensive line coach for five years prior to being head coach.
Hathorn takes over a Tishomingo County offense that averaged just 13.3 points per game last fall.
Russo will make the calls on defense.