• Will shift over to play more running back on the offensive side.
Isaac Heal, OL/DL, Sr.
• Three-year starter returning on both sides of the line.
COACHING ‘EM UP
The Tigers return their entire coaching staff from last season and are looking for their first playoff appearance under Clint Adair.
OFFENSE
Quarterback and running back were the two holes to fill on the offensive side.
Josh Griffin (Jr.) takes over at quarterback this season, while Rob Ford (Sr.) shifts from wide receiver to play more running back. Angel Quintero (Jr.) could also see some time in the backfield.
Kade Starling (Sr.) comes back as the Tigers’ leading receiver, and Jayden Green (Sr.) will join him out wide, with Ford and Quintero also as options. Tight ends David Woods (Sr.) and Colin Stough (Sr.) will factor into the passing game as well.
Doug Gray (Sr.), Isaac Heal (Sr.) and Jonathan Savage (Sr.) will lead the offensive line.
DEFENSE
Hatley will look to many of the same guys on defense as they do on offense.
Woods, Stough, Heal and Gray will likely see time on the defensive line.
Elijah Johnson (Sr.) is a returning starter at linebacker and will be joined by Quintero and Michael Foster (Jr.), among others. Woods could also play some linebacker.
Ford, Starling, Green, Griffin and Seth Terry (Fr.) are potential starters in a secondary that could be young.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Special teams is a question mark for the Tigers, who had relied on Luke Moffett as their kicker and punter the last four years. Several players are working at those roles in fall practice.
Starling and Ford are likely kick returners.
X-FACTOR
Hatley had a big learning curve last season with a new coach and several new starters after losing a large senior class from the season before, but the majority of its starters will be returning this year.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re going to have a lot of young kids on the team again. The freshman group is the biggest group on the team. I feel like the majority of the team is either a senior or a freshman, and there’s not a whole lot in between.” – Clint Adair