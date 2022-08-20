Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
AT A GLANCE
Division: 4-3A
2021 record: 0-10, 0-4 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Seth Lee (1st season)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Josh Griffin
QB/WR/DB, Sr.
• Will split time at quarterback but also be a threat out wide.
Banks Smith
OL/DL, Jr.
• Key as center on the offensive line and at nose guard on the defensive line.
Logan Brown
QB/WR/DB, So.
• Saw the majority of the quarterback snaps last season, but will be just as important on the defensive side at safety.
COACHING ‘EM UP
In addition to Seth Lee as a first-year coach, Hatley has a whole new coaching staff that includes Heath Smith, Steven Keane, Brandon Lewis and Grant Johnson.
OFFENSE
Josh Griffin (Sr.) and Logan Brown (So.) will split time at quarterback, with the other also being on the field at wide receiver.
Cayson Williams (Jr.) returns as the leader in the backfield, but Braxton Harlow (Fr.) could take the lead there this season. Michael Foster (Sr.) will also see time in the backfield.
The Tigers are thin at receiver, but Seth Terry (So.) is likely to join Griffin or Brown out there with Williams potentially seeing time out wide as well.
On the offensive line, Banks Smith (Sr.) is the anchor at center.
Angel Quintero (Sr.) will see time at tight end.
DEFENSE
Smith is equally important on the defensive line at nose guard.
The Tigers are deep at linebacker with Foster moving from the defensive line. Williams and Harlow are both expected to be key contributors there as well. Terry is a returning starter at outside linebacker.
Quintero can line up at safety and outside linebacker, and Cole Fisher (So.) will see some time at corner and outside linebacker.
Griffin and Brown will be playmakers in the secondary. Ty McCollum (So.) could also slide in at a cornerback spot.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Brown will handle both the kicking and punting. Williams and Griffin will return kicks, with Griffin being the primary punt returner.
X-FACTOR
With two quarterbacks with different skill sets in Brown and Griffin, the Tigers can be multi-faceted on offense and can utilize each at receiver as well.
COACH SPEAK
“With a whole new coaching staff, we installed a completely different offense and defense, and they have bought in, understand and love what we are trying to do.” – Seth Lee
